Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $312.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

