Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.22

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.22 and last traded at $157.22, with a volume of 2195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.54.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

