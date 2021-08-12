Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $11,017.26 and $78,793.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00874213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00109543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00159053 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.