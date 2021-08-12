Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $306.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 53,375 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.