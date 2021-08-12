Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

ADV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 6,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $523.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 174.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after buying an additional 3,571,885 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares in the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

