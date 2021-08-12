Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Raised by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. 975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

