Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,390 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $10,486,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATGE stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

