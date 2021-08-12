Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

AMIGY stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

