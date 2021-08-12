ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 289.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,485. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

