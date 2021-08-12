Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 3,110 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

SLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 8,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,711. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

