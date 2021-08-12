Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.17. 7,312,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.02. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

