Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.17. 7,312,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.02. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
