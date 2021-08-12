Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

