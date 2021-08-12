Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 91,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHV. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
