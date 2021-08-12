Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACER traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 127,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,723. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

