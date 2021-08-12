Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

