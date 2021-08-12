Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accuray had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,782. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $364.65 million, a P/E ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

