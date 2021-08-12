Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

