Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is HWG Holdings LP’s 5th Largest Position

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 30,135.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,658 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 4.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HWG Holdings LP owned approximately 0.26% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $394,504,670 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.56. 3,208,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,007. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

