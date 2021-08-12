Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $474,547.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.