Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 11,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,835. The stock has a market cap of $587.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

