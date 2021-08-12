Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 115,019 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 567.57% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

