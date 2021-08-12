Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

