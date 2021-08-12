Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,510 ($19.73). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34), with a volume of 336,405 shares traded.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,432 ($18.71).

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,367.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1,644.44.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.