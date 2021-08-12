AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 363.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

