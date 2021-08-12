Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €16.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €16.60 ($19.53) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARL. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

ETR:ARL traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €21.74 ($25.58). 272,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.25. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a fifty-two week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.79.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

