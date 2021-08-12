AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

AAON opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in AAON by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

