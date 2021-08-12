A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

