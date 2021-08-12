A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Purchases 27 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.95).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The company has a market cap of £627.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

