9,885 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.67. The stock had a trading volume of 255,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

