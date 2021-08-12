9,143 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

