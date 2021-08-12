$91.69 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $91.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.87 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $382.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $384.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

