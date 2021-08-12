88mph Trading Down 8% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 8% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and $389,189.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $51.17 or 0.00115688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,651 coins and its circulating supply is 373,737 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

