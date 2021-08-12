860 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 214,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $230,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.