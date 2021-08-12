8,232 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,101,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.