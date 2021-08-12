7,485 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DraftKings by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 405,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,618,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

