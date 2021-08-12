6,894 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 157,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,855. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

