6,500 Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after buying an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Translate Bio stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

