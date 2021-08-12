6,032 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$51.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,550. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07.

