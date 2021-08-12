$58.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $58.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the lowest is $52.80 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 338.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $286.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,375,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 111,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

