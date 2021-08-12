53,870 Shares in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evanson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,940. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

