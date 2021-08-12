500 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $13.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $700.95. 13,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,267. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.52 and a fifty-two week high of $714.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

