4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and last traded at GBX 3,164.60 ($41.35), with a volume of 15961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,735.69. The company has a market capitalization of £862.24 million and a PE ratio of 396.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.