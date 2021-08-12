4,973 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 44,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 109,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,129. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

