4,427 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GME. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866,615. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.24 and a beta of -2.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.