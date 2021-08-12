44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 154,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,208. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

