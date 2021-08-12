44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,914 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 107,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,763. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

