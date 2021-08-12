44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.