44 Wealth Management LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $408.83. 12,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,805. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.