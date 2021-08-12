3D Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 38,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,368% compared to the average volume of 2,636 put options.

NYSE DDD opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

