$38.44 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report sales of $38.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.87 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $180.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.24 million to $186.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $314.42 million, with estimates ranging from $300.18 million to $328.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UpHealth.

UPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UpHealth stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPH opened at $5.08 on Thursday. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

